Telangana Police QR Code System To Help Harassed Women: How Does it Work?

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Telangana State Police on Monday launched a ‘QR Code Complaint and Feedback System’ so that women can easily lodge complaints against harassment.

The QR Code complaint system launched by the Telangana State Police could help the law enforcement system, especially the She Teams, make major improvements in the way it responds, reacts, and stops harassment of women.

Women can scan the QR codes installed at various public places to lodge a complaint. Launching the system, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said it is not only a simple and easy-to-use solution but also ensures a secure complaint and feedback mechanism.

Women who are subject to any kind of harassment in public places, offices, during travel, online/social media, phone, etc can use the system. One needs to merely scan the QR Code and provide relevant information. According to the police, the issue will be routed to the SHE Team office concerned for further processing as per departmental guidelines.

The system provides police with robust analytics in the background that helps the SHE Team office to assess hot spots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing, said a statement from the office of the DGP.

The system also seeks service feedback from users on key performance indicators of the SHE Team staff in the areas of response; issue resolution, professional behavior, etc. While citizens will get a chance to raise their voice on the service availed, the department will get an opportunity to identify areas of improvement as well as reward best performing units, the statement added.

The feedback form will be shared with the users through SMS, WhatsApp, or E-mail.

All about QR Code system

• What is a QR Code system: A simple, easy to use, and secure complaint and feedback mechanism.

• Who is it for?: Women who are subject to any kind of harassment in public places, offices, during travel, online/social media, phone, etc.

• Complaint system: Accessed through QR Codes installed at locations like metros, railway stations, bus stations, educational institutions, malls

• How does it work?: Women can scan the QR Code and provide relevant information. The issue will be routed to the appropriate She Team office for further processing

• Generic feedback: Accessed through QR codes installed all over the State, the system also provides analytics in the background that helps the She Teams assess hotspots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing

• Service feedback: Provided as a link through SMS, WhatsApp, or email to citizens who have availed of services of She Teams. This form contains Key Performance Indicators of the SHE Team staff in the areas of Response, Issue Resolution, and Professional Behavior, etc.

The release of the revolutionary concept came after weeklong activities of the Women Safety Wing in connection with International Women’s Day. The activities held every day highlighted the modus operandi of crimes against women through a variety of activities dedicated to each crime module. Crimes against women were discussed through group discussions, Twitter chats, and documentary film releases as well.