Telangana Police Mull Separate Drunk And Drive Strategy After More Cops Test COVID Positive

The number of coronavirus cases are growing in the country, the fear of the second wave is increasing in Telangana. The number of police officials testing positive for coronavirus is also on the rise in TS. Cops, who conduct drunk and drive tests in Hyderabad, are urging the higher officials to suspend the tests due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Telangana police are planningg separate 'Drunk And Drive Strategy' after more cops test COVID positive.

A few months ago, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the traffic police had suspended the drunk driving test.

Telangana reported 5,093 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 fatalities on Saturday. This is the largest surge of coronavirus cases and fatalities since the pandemic started last year.

The cases in areas under GHMC have also increased in the last 24 hours from 598 on Friday to 743 on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, the number of districts reporting over 100 COVID-19 cases in a single day has increased from 15 to 19.

Nizamabad has reported 367 fresh coronavirus cases while Jagtiyal has recorded 223 cases followed by 232 in Kamareddy, 149 in Karimnagar, 155 in Khammam, 168 in Mahabubnagar, 124 in Mancherial, 101 in Medak, 101 in Nagarkurnool, 139 each in Nalgonda and Nirmal, 106 in Siricilla, 232 in Sangareddy, 117 in Siddipet, 122 in Vikarabad and 175 in Warangal Urban.