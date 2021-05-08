Telangana Police to Monitor Movement of Oxygen Tankers

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with senior officials on Friday. After the meeting, CS directed the state police to monitor the cryogenic oxygen tanker trucks bringing liquid oxygen into Telangana by road, so that they move smoothly and swiftly towards their destinations for delivering the life-saving gas to hospitals in the state.

Somesh Kumar released a statement on the instruction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that Telangana is currently getting oxygen supplies from Angul in Odisha and Bellary in Karnataka. Owing to an emergency, police are directed to escort the oxygen tankers to ensure trouble-free and faster travel of oxygen tankers towards their destinations.

The CS instructed the transport department and TSRTC to form teams of mechanics, whose services might be needed for attending to any breakdowns of oxygen containers. He asked RTC to ensure availability of experienced drivers, who will work in shifts to make sure that the tanker trucks travel continuously.

He also asked the officials to coordinate with the Indian Railways and Indian Air Force (IAF) for transporting empty oxygen tankers to Angul and Bellary to cut down the travel time of tankers by three days.