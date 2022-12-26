Telangana Police Make Headway in Spurious Liquor Case, Prime Accused Kondal Reddy Held

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise officials have arrested the prime accused and another person in the spurious liquor case on Monday. Kondal Reddyprime accused and Balaraj Goud, an accomplice were detained and being questioned by the investigators in Ibrahimpatnam area.

The spurious liquor racket was busted by the Excise officials on December 16 at Mondi Gowrelly village in Yacharam mandal, Rangareddy district. Ibrahimpatnam police had arrested one Bhuneti Gopikrishna for supplying the liquor in the city.

During investigation, Gopikrishna had given more information to the police about the illicit liquor stock, illicit liquor bottling unit near Cuttack in Odisha and the persons involved in the sale of fake liquor. He had also given the name of accused Balraj Goud to the investigators.

Based on the investigation inputs, a special team conducted raids in Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts and seized 3,078 litres of fake liquor in various stations.

