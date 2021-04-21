Telangana Police Launch i-Verify For Online Verification, Clearance Certificates

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department has have launched an automated online verification platform called i-Verify for people of the State to obtain a Police Verification Certificate (PVC) and Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) with a click of a button. People willing to avail the service can do it through the Telangana State police website www.tspolice.gov.in. The website was launched by Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday.

Click on www.tspolice.gov.in and select Police Verification-Clearance Options.

Police Clearance‌ Certificate‌

PCC certificates are essential for those applying for jobs in Central and State government departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), defence establishments and private companies for background and antecedent verification.

Police Verification Certificate‌

PVC certificates are essential for people travelling abroad for studies, employment, business and immigration.

If in doubt, contact the district-wise helplines provided for any clarifications.

Benefits

The availability of this service eliminates the need to repeatedly run around the police department.

Applying, submission of documents, fee payments are done online which will make it more convenient for users.

People with a criminal record can be easily identified based on photos in online applications.

There is a reduction in the use of additional human resources for verification of applications.

Applicants will have the facility to know the status of the application.

A detailed user guide has also been uploaded to the site to assist applicants on how to fill the form.

Helpline numbers for the concerned SB offices have also been shared as per districts in the State.

