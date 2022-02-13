Telangana: Police Launch Drug Free Hyderabad Campaign

City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday said that parents should always keep an eye on what their children are doing. Police launched Drug Free Hyderbad campaign at Borabanda on February 12th. After launching the campaign, Police Commissioner said that they have complete information on drug abuse happening in some international schools. He further stated that the peddlers of both the ganja and other drugs like cocaine, heroin, etc., were being arrested.

Anand said that peer pressure is one of the factors which is making children get into drug abuse. As a part of the campaign, surveillance on pubs, clubs and bars is going to be intensified.

Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali speaking on the occasion said that "Parents are responsible for proper upbringing of their children and inculcating good behaviour and habits to keep them away from addictions. The Hyderabad police have done a wonderful job in busting the drug menace with the cooperation of the narcotics bureau. Films and social media are playing havoc with the young minds who get inspired by watching celebrities and their role models consuming alcohol, drugs, and tobacco as an emotional outlet in films. This attracts them to drugs and finally leads to disastrous health issues. Strict patrolling will be maintained and no lenience will be given to anyone indulging in drugs in any manner whatsoever."

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath said that "We are constantly rounding up such rowdies and counselling them and making them face ground realities. Most of them have reformed themselves and are engaged in spreading the word of drug-free Hyderabad."

