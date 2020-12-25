Telangana Police Inspector Suffers Severe Burns While Supervising Demolition Drive

HYDERABAD: Jawaharnagar police inspector P. Bikshapathi Rao suffered from burn injuries and there are lots of theories and mystery behind it. The inspector went to supervise a demolition drive at Balaji Nagar on Thursday when the incident took place. There was a team of other policemen who were there with Rao.

According to the reports, Inspector Rao ran into one of the houses after noticing smoke coming off from one of the rooms. Rao was concerned that the people living inside the house were probably trying to harm themselves as a protest to demolition of the encroached land.

He ran in to save two women living in the house, but as soon as he entered the room, he caught fire and ended up attaining severe burn injuries. This is how the incident occurred.

There are also sources suggesting other reasons for this incident. One of the police officers assisting through the demolition drive said that Inspector Rao was set ablaze by the inmates of the house. He shared that upon noticing smoke coming from the house, inspector Rao ran inside to rescue the women who were threatening to harm themselves. But as soon as he entered the room, the women threw kerosene on his legs and set him ablaze.

The inspector suffered burns. He suffered major burns onto his hands and legs; fortunately there was no damage to his vital organs. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the police are now trying to investigate the incident. They do not know if this was an intentional attack or an accident.

An investigation is taking place and the women who were later identified as Punamchand and Shanti Kumari are being questioned along with few other people. Mr. Rao is now being treated at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad.