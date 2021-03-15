Telangana Police Extend Section 144 in Bhainsa

After days of unrest and tension, Bhainsa seems to be limping back to normalcy now. Nirmal district collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui has announced a relaxation of four hours from 7 am to 11 am on Sunday by announcing that from Monday, the relaxation will be till 1 pm. However, Section 144 of CrPC which restricts the movement of four or more people has also been extended to March 20. People were seen coming out of their homes to purchase essentials during the relaxation period. The residents of Bhainsa, who were forced to confine themselves to homes for the past six days were seen enjoying some fresh air in the wake of the curfew being relaxed. A few RTC buses were also seen plying on the road on Sunday.

The town was under the strict curfew from March 7 following clashes between two religious groups. So far, the police have registered 28 cases and arrested 45 persons, while 29 persons have gone absconding. Due to internet disruption in some areas, the JEE aspirants moved to other regions for exam preparations.