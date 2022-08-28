Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022 Exam Today

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is conducting a preliminary Written Examination (PWT) for the posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constable and Prohibition and Excise Constable on 28 August 2022. A total of 6,61,196 candidates have applied for the prelims. The written test will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The candidates will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute. The exam is conducted in 1601 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and other Towns throughout the Telangana State.

Candidates should not bring any electronic or other gadgets including Mobile / Cellular Phones, Tablets, Pen Drives, Bluetooth Devices, Wrist-Watches, Watch Calculators, Log Tables, Wallets, Purses, Notes, Charts, loose sheets or recording instruments strapped to the body or in the pockets.

Candidates, particularly women are advised not to come for the examination wearing Jewelry or carrying Handbags / Jholas / Pouches etc. No Cloak Room / Storage Facility to safeguard any valuables or belongings of the candidates is available at the examination centre.

Question Paper Booklet is printed in 2 languages English–Telugu, and English–Urdu. In case of any doubt or ambiguity in any question, then the English version will be considered to be the correct version. Hall Ticket must be preserved till the final conclusion of the process of Recruitment. The results of the prelims exams will be announced on the official website.

