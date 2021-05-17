Telangana Police Collects Nearly Rs 31 Crore Fine From Those Not Wearing Masks

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy has submitted a report to the High Court stating that a total of Rs 31 crore has been collected from those who didn't wear masks in Telangana. According to the reports, 98 cases were registered against black marketers in drugs industry and 3,39,412 cases were filed against those who did not wear masks.

The CPs of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda appeared for the hearing today in High Court. DGP Mahendra Reddy submitted a report to the High Court on the lockdown and rules imposed in Telangana in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

DGP explained court that a total of 22,560 cases were registered on those who haven't maintained physical distance. He further added that all the measures are being taken so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. He said that strict measures are being implemented in the state to prevent the sale of drugs in the black market and 98 cases have already been registered.

DGP also said that lockdown is implemented strictly in the state. A total of 4,31,823 cases have been filed against those who have violated rules in between May 1 and 14. A total of Rs 31 crore was collected from those who didn't wear mask.

The High Court, however, expressed satisfaction over the implementation of lockdown and night curfew in the state. The HC ordered to submit full details of vaccination. The High Court suggested to provide vaccines to the poor and elderly people by tying up with the NGOs and also asked the government to implement drive-in vaccination. The HC said that teachers who have been affected with coronavirus while they were on election duty should be recognised as corona warriors.