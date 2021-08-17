Telangana Police Book New Case Against Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

Telangana Police has registered another case against MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao under various sections. Recently, Mynampally is booked under a case alleging that Mynampally attacked BJP Corporator Shravan during the Independence Day celebrations in Malkajgiri.

Now, the police registered a case against the MLA following a complaint by Maula Ali corporator Sunitha Shekhar Yadav. It is reported that the police booked a case against Mynampally Hanumanta Rao and his son Rohit under sections 324,427,504,506,148 R/W 149.

When Mynampally came to Malkajgiri to unveil the National Flag and celebrate Independence Day, BJP leaders had a heated argument with the MLA. All of a sudden, the argument turned into a fight where Mynampally attacked BJP leaders and BJP Corporator’s car got damaged.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar responding to the attack said that Hanumantha Rao was not taken into the party due to his faulty behaviour. He criticized the MLA for encroaching lands all over the State. However, MLA Mynampally reacted to the comments made by Bandi Sanjay and said that he will prove to the media what Bandi Sanjay is. Later, he asserted that no TRS leader had attacked Malkajgiri Corporator Shravan.