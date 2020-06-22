HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party ((BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar who tried to lay seize at Koti's Coronavirus command control centre was arrested by police in Hyderabad, on Monday, June 22. Other BJP leaders who accompanied him were also taken into police custody.

BJP chief demanded the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) led government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in the state and also to include coronavirus treatment in Aarogyasri to make the treatment affordable to the common man.

Sanjay demanded Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to immediately fill the vacancies in the health department.

Speaking to media, BJP leader advised CM KCR to compare the number of COVID-19 tests which were being conducted in Telangana with neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh. He said that BJP has called for state-wide protests in order to get their demands fulfilled for the welfare of people.

He said that even though doctors are providing their services to COVID-19 patients by risking their lives, they were not even provided with COVID-19 essential needs such as PPE kits and masks.

Sanjay demanded the government to release a white paper on the central government's support to the state.

The BJP leader stressed that the Telangana government failed to conduct coronavirus tests in thousands but the BJP-ruled states are conducting lakhs of coronavirus tests.

He even demanded the Telangana government to release the reports over the number of tests conducted in the state in comparison with other states.

CM KCR led government is trying to threaten opposition leaders by arresting them if they raise their voice against the ruling party in the state, said BJP chief.