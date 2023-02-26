HYDERABAD: The Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hand over defence lands in the Cantonment area at Secunderabad here to the state government for the construction of flyovers.

In a representation to the Union minister on Saturday, Vinod Kumar, explained the hardships faced bu commuters due to the traffic jams in the Cantonment areas while entering and exiting Hyderabad as they connect the city to neighbouring districts.

The state government has proposed the construction of flyovers, road widening and others to facilitate smooth flow of vehicular traffic and to reduce travel time, he said in the letter, shared with the media here. He also said the proposed expansion of roads in the Cantonment areas will connect the Parade Grounds at Secunderabad to the Outer Ring Road Junction at Shamirpet on the city outskirts which will decongest the routes.

My letter to the Union Minister for Defence, Sri Rajnath Singh Ji, Requesting to allot defence lands in the cantonment for expansion of the arterial roads leading to Rajiv Rahadaari and construction of an elevated corridor from Parade grounds to Shamirpet, he wrote while sharing the letter on his Twitter handle.

