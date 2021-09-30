Telangana PhonePe Users Make Record Digital Payments In 3 Months

Telangana State has topped the list in digital payments. According to a survey conducted by the digital payment platform ‘Phonepe’, Telangana ranked first in terms of making and receiving such digital payments.

As per the survey, more than 44 per cent of people in Telangana registered themselves as PhonePe users. The reports claim that the number of people opening the app in Telangana is 60 per cent higher than the national average.

PhonePe has recently launched a website called PhonePe Pulse to know about the digital payment trends and statistics in the country.

Here are the complete details of the trends revealed on the Pulse website.