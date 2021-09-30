Telangana PhonePe Users Make Record Digital Payments In 3 Months
Telangana State has topped the list in digital payments. According to a survey conducted by the digital payment platform ‘Phonepe’, Telangana ranked first in terms of making and receiving such digital payments.
As per the survey, more than 44 per cent of people in Telangana registered themselves as PhonePe users. The reports claim that the number of people opening the app in Telangana is 60 per cent higher than the national average.
PhonePe has recently launched a website called PhonePe Pulse to know about the digital payment trends and statistics in the country.
Here are the complete details of the trends revealed on the Pulse website.
- Over Rs 50 crore digital transactions worth Rs 1,02,796 crores were made in Telangana from the July-September quarter of the current financial year.
- Hyderabad district ranked top with 21.3 crore transactions during this quarter of the year.
- Of the total digital transactions, 23 crore transactions were made to family, friends, and others.
- More than 20.5 crore transactions were recorded at grocery and online stores.