Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas Oath Taking Ceremony

Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas (TPAD), with blessings from the Telugu community of DFW and nationally recognized by the government of Telangana for hosting the biggest Bathukamma outside the state of Telangana, has grown into a prestigious community organization in the state of Texas.

TPAD installed its 10th Executive Team, in the presence of the local community leaders and supporters, in a formal oath taking ceremony. Its newly elected members and office bearers for the year 20223 took Oath at Shubham Banquet Hall, Frisco, TX. As a tradition, the event started off with a prayer of lord Ganesha and the lighting of Diyas by the members of TPAD.

A local music teacher and singer Sameera Sripdada sung an invocation song before starting the oath-taking ceremony. The TPAD team then sung national anthems of the USA and India. Lakshmi Poreddy conducted the event making sure the event went on according to the plan. She briefed the audience on the history of the formation of TPAD and the series of charity and cultural activities conducted over the years.

Lakshmi Poreddy administered Oath to all the incoming Team members, including FC Chair Raghuveer Bandaru, BOT Chair Sudhakar Kalasani, President Linga Reddy Alva, BOT Vice Chair Goli Buchi Reddy and Coordinator Roja Adepu.

Speaking on the occasion of taking Oath, FC Chair Raghuveer Bandaru, BOT Chair Sudhakar Kalasani, President Linga Reddy Alva, BOT Vice Chair Goli Buchi Reddy Coordinator Roja Adepu, Secretary Rathna Vuppala, Vice President Anuradha Mekala said, the newly elected team is poised to engage more in community service activities like blood drives, food drives, celebrate Telangana cultural events and conduct Bathukamma and Dasara Sambaralu in its signature style.

Outgoing Foundation Committee Chair, Ajay Reddy said, TPAD has not only contributed for promoting Telangana culture but also has provided a platform for developing leadership skills for the team members.

The TPAD team for 2023 is as follows:

Executive Committee – Lingareddy Alva(President), Anuradha Mekala(Vice President), Ramana Lashkar(Past President), Rathna Vuppala, Srinivas Annamaneni, Roopa Kannayyagari, Madhavi Lokireddy, Lakshmi Poreddy, Madhumathi Vysyaraju, Sridhar Vemula, Bala Ganapavarapu, Swapna Tummapala, and Renuka Chanamolu, Gayatri Bushigampala and Shankar Parimal.

The Board of Trustees – Sudhakar Kalasani, Goli Buchi Reddy,Roja Adepu, Indrani Pancherupula, Pandu Ranga Reddy Palwai, Madhavi Sunkireddy, , Pavan Gangadhara, Ashok Kondala, Ram Annadi, Raj Gondhi, Ravikanth Mamidi, Ranpal Gaddam and Satya Perikari.

Foundation Committee: Raghuveer Bandaru, Mahendar Kamireddy, Rao Kalvala, Ajay Reddy, Janakiram Mandadi, Upendar Telugu, Raj Gondhi