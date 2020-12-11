HYDERABAD: Parents of students studying in Class 9 to 12 are concerned about the upcoming final examination next year, even as physical classes for them have not started with December ending in another 20 days. They are under the opinion that the children in these classes should be promoted to higher classes or conduct examinations in the online mode.

Even though the Central government has given a go ahead for graded reopening of schools from October 15 ,many States across the country are yet to reopen schools. In the case of Telangana, the State Government had issued guidelines under 'Unlock 5' in October, but no decision was been taken on reopening of schools and cinema theatres with only the Government schools functioning.

Several parent Organisations in Hyderabad are suggesting that the children should be promoted without exams, as writing exams without any physical classes would be of no use.

If the State wants to conduct examinations, it should hold classes regularly at least for ninety days, so that students will at least understand the fundamentals. Then they can conduct examinations, preferably with only objective type questions, some parents feel.(with inputs from TOI)

With each school following its own set of rules with regards to online classes and attendance, the parents want to know if the State Government has any plans of coming out with new guidelines for the next academic year and how the students should be graded.

Online classes have become a major issue for many parents in Telangana, especially underprivileged children with limited access to technology and gadgets.

On the other hand, parents of children studying in private schools raised the issue of fees hike and collection of fees in the name of online classes. They also pointed out the exposure of their young children to laptops, computers, and mobile phones.

It may be recollected that Telangana Class 10 and Intermediate students were promoted without exams in June this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which started in March and resulted in immediate closure of schools and colleges across the country.