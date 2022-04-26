Telangana: Parents Strangulate Sircilla Boy Over Drug Addiction and Alcoholism

A couple in Telangana strangled their son to death as they were unable to bear the torture of their alcoholic and drug addict son. The incident took palce in Dharmaram village of Konaraopet mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday. According to the police, Balaiah Goud and his wife Lavanya killed their 23-year-old son Nikhil with the help of their two other sons.

Going into the details, parents of Nikhil got fed up with him. He used to create a lot of ruckus and would quarrel with them and resort to violence every day. Nikhil worked in Oman and Malaysia for three years and he came to India, two years ago. After that, he has been working as a driver. With time, he got addicted to alcohol and drugs. The parents of Nikhil approached Police and they did counseling but couldn't work for Nikhil.

On Monday, drunken Nikhil started arguing with his father. When Balaiah Goud scolded him, Nikhil became angry and tried to attack him with a pestle. Goud tried to save himself from his son and later he attacked his son with the same pestle. He got injured. The family members of Nikhil got frightened that he might attack them again. So they strangled him to death. Police have registered a case and all the family members of Nikhil were arrested.

