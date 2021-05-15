Telangana Paddy Purchase Slows Down Due to Rains

Despite the 10-day lockdown imposed by the State government on Wednesday, the procurement of paddy during the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season has picked up pace. The state government has so far purchased around 34.94 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers since the procurement began on April 6 this season, compared to a target of 94.81 lakh tonnes.

The State government has already issued orders exempting agricultural and allied sector activities from the lockdown, so paddy procurement is continuing unabated.

The Telangana government proposed to open 7,183 procurement centres across the State, where 6,668 centres have been opened and are being opened based on the harvesting of paddy being taken up in those respective areas. The Civil Supplies Corporation has already purchased 34.94 lakh tonnes of paddy worth over Rs 6,590.74 crore and cleared the dues of Rs 2,943.30 crore to farmers. Officials have made arrangements to procure paddy in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The rain this week has slowed down the paddy purchase as the harvested crop got wet in some places. However, the officials directed the Rythu Bandhu Samithis and other district-level farmer organisations to ensure that the damaged crop is purchased as well, to protect the farmers' interests.