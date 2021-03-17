Telangana-Origin Praveen Jonnalagadda To Head US Firm CommScope

Telangana-born Praveen Jonnalagadda was promoted as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at CommScope - a Fortune 250 company in the USA. The company has operations in the US, India, and China with an approximate revenue of Rs 600,000 Crores. He played a key role in opening the company's capability centre in Hyderabad in 2013 and securing employment in Telangana.

Praveen Jonnalagadda originally hails from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district. He did his MSc ( Mathematics) and PhD in Artificial Intelligence from Osmania University. He worked for over 12 years with the CommScope and has 20 years of experience in leading global teams in software development, manufacturing, supply chain and information technology.

Earlier as the vice president of digital transformation, Praveen has been leading digital transformation efforts and partnering with the various business units at CommScope, which is an American global network infrastructure provider company based in Hickory, North Carolina.