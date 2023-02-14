HYDERABAD: The Open book examination system which was introduced on an experimental basis in polytechnic courses in the year 2021-22 by the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) proved to be successful.

The open book exam conducted for first-year students who joined the polytechnic courses in the applied engineering mathematics paper registered a pass percentage of 59 % which was introduced on an experimental basis in the polytechnic examination held last November 2022 in Telangana. While the same paper written in the regular mode in February 2021 registered only a 35% pass percentage. The SBTET officials are planning to extend the open book examination system to a few other subjects after noting the increase in the pass percentage of the above subject.

“More than acquiring a degree, there is a need for students to develop good skills and thinking power. This is what makes for a good career in today's job market. The open book approach can measure student proficiency and we have introduced a new policy in this direction,” Dr C Srinath, Secretary, SBTET stated.

The open book system was started with English paper first and then Maths was introduced. The SBTET is planning to conduct industrial management and entrepreneurship in the new format, based on the results of these two papers the Technical Education Board officials stated last year.

N. Praveen Kumar a polytechnic student from Hyderabad while speaking to Sakshi about the open book examination system said that there is a big difference between the regular exam writing and the open book approach. Even with the book, I had to read the entire chapter to find the answers to the questions. But then one gets command over the subject beforehand. In the usual rote method of learning, we would mug the concepts and write, but now with the open book system, our answers are clearly written. This has boosted our confidence and we can also write competitive exams with equal ease,” he said.

