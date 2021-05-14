Telangana: Only 500 in 18-45 Age Vaccinated

Ever since the Centre opened up vaccinations to all those above 18-45 years, only a few got vaccinated in the Telugu States. As per sources, 1,133 from Andhra Pradesh and only 500 from Telangana in that age group have been vaccinated.

As many as 34.6 lakh people have been vaccinated in this age group across the country since the programme started on May 1. The Union Health Ministry stated that Maharashtra leads the pack with 6.5 lakh people in 18-44 age group getting vaccinated, followed by Rajasthan at 5.5 lakh, Delhi at 4.7 lakh and Gujarat at 3.8 lakh people.

As there is a huge shortage of vaccines for administering second doses for people aged above 45 years, the Telangana government has not started vaccination for 18-45 age group yet. Both the Telugu states decided to first provide second shot for people above 45 years.

A total of 216 crore vaccine doses will be available between August and December this year, said Niti Aayog. In this regard, the two Telugu states are demanding that the Central Government allocate more vaccine stocks to them.

Meanwhile, AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking permission for other companies to make Covaxin.

MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday admitted that the problem has been accentuated by lack of availability of vaccines.

KTR said out of the total 2.9 crore population in the state, we need to vaccinate 1.9 crore people. “Since it is a two-dose vaccine, we need 3.8 crore doses,” he added.

KTR said when it is available, Telangana had the ability and infrastructure to vaccinate the entire state within 45 days.