Telangana Oncologist Tests Positive, First Case Of Local Transmission

A senior oncologist from Hyderabad who was treating an Omicron-positive cancer patient tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and this is the first case of local transmission of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

According to the reports, the doctor who treated a foreign national, an Omicron positive patient on December 16, emerged positive for Omicron Variant. The health department said that they have started tracing the possible contacts of the doctor and their samples have been collected and sent for genome sequencing.

It is said that a total of 726 passengers arrived from at-risk countries. Out of them, four tested positive for COVID-19, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. In Telangana, four people have been tested positive for the Omicron variant on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 24. Of the new patients, three are from Kenya and one is a person of Indian origin.

Telangana state government advised people to avoid large gatherings and urged them to follow the Covid protocol in public places.

Also Read: ​Telangana Omicron Cases on Rise