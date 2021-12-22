Telangana Omicron Cases on Rise

The Telangana Health officials on Tuesday reported four new Omicron cases taking the tally of Omicron cases to 24. Three new cases of the new Covid-19 variant have been reported in passengers from "at risk" countries and one case has been discovered among the contacts of Omicron positive passengers. This is the first case among the state's contacts.

The results of a genome sequencing test on 13 samples are awaited, said Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health. The overall number of Omicron cases among flyers from countries other than those listed as "at risk" has risen to 19. There were just four recorded cases among passengers from "at risk" countries. Since December 1, a total of 9,122 people have arrived at Hyderabad Airport from 10 "at risk" countries. On Tuesday, 726 of them came. Four of those who came on Tuesday tested positive for Covid.

Health officials at Hyderabad Airport are doing RT-PCR testing on 2% of passengers arriving from other than "at risk" countries. They are allowed to go home even if they test positive for Covid. Their samples are being sent for genomic sequencing. If they test positive for Omicron, the police are tracking them using the address they provided at the airport. In the meanwhile, 172 additional Covid cases were registered in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,79,892.

In the previous 24 hours, 188 cases were recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 98.87 percent. According to health officials, 3,625 cases are being treated or isolated.