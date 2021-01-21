Telangana: Official Confirmation Pending About Revised Syllabus In Educational Institutions

HYDERABAD: With the stage set for schools (grades 9-10) , intermediate and degree, PG colleges reopening in the State of Telangana from February 1, there is still no official confirmation about revised syllabus for these classes.

The State government is in the process of streamlining the educational system which was disrupted by the COVID pandemic. As part of this it is focusing on the quantum of syllabus and also deciding the examination process and schedule. With the proposed changes in the syllabus sent to the government a formal announcement about the reduction of syllabus for these classes is awaited.

Classes 1-8

Currently the government has not yet decided on physical classes for classes 1 to 8. In this context, authorities are deliberating whether the 1st to 8th class students be tested on the basis of the video lessons that have been aired online / TSAT/ Doordarshan so far or should they be promoted directly without examinations. As per sources many officials feel that the students from grades 1 through 8 do not need to take exams.

9, 10 Classes

The school education department officials are of the opinion that examinations should be conducted for those in 9th and 10th classes. Officials have already sent proposals to the government to have only 70 per cent syllabus for the examination. The remaining 30 percent of the syllabus would include projects and assignment-based internals.

Senior officials however, suggest that the syllabus which is completed after the commencement of schools, should be based on the lessons currently being broadcast online or through TSAT. A senior official said there was a possibility of conducting internal examinations with projects and assignments if the syllabus is completed by next April. Students will be given marks based on them. However, there is no official confirmation or decision taken regarding this yet. Officials say that exams at the end of the academic year could be done by conducting assignments, internal examinations only to the extent of the syllabus completed by the month of April. Clarity about this is also awaited.

1st and 2nd Year Intermediate

The same situation prevails with regards to the Intermediate syllabus. Officials have not yet announced a final decision about the reduction of syllabus. It was announced earlier that the syllabus would be reduced by 30 per cent. However, Board of Intermediate officials say that it was only a proposal sent to the government. Though the government has agreed to a 30 per cent syllabus reduction, what was reduced was not formally announced for the Intermediate Public Examination. The other aspect was there was no reduction in syllabus with regards to national level entrance exams like JEE Mains and the students would have to complete all chapters for these entrances. The BIE, on the other hand, has not spoken about the reduction of syllabus for the vocational courses.

Also Read: Telangana Intermediate Exams Likely From May 3: TS Inter Time Table Soon