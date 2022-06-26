Telangana: NTR Statue To Be Installed At Lakaram Tank Bund In Khammam

The statue of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is going to be installed at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam. Irrigation and CAD Special Chief Secretary Dr. Rajat Kumar has recently accorded permission for the installation of legendary star NTR. The works related to the installation of statue are going at a faster pace. The statue is 40 feet tall and NTR will be in the Krishna avatar. The statue will be an added attraction at Lakaram Tank Bund. Recently, Telangana MAUD minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated a cable-stayed suspension bridge across the tank.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar initiated the project to a tune of Rs 3 crore. The centenary celebrations started on May 28 this year and will end on May 28 next year.

NRI, local leaders, and NTR fans have formed a committee and are looking after the statue installation. An artist from Nizamabad is making the NTR's statue portraying him in ‘Krishnavataram’, one of the roles played by NTR.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, an Indian actor, filmmaker, and politician who served as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. He acted in more than 300 movies predominantly in Telugu cinema and was referred to as Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarwa Bhouma. He lived in the hearts of the Telugu audiences. He impressed audiences with his strong acting skills and looks. He enjoys a huge fan following.

Also Read: Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: 458 Vacancies for Group C Civilian Posts