Telangana NSUI Activists Gherao Nirmala Sitharaman's Convoy in Banswada

The NSUI activists made an attempt to stop the convoy of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Ambedkar statue crossroads in Banswada in Kamareddy district on Friday morning. The police, who were escorting Nirmala Sitharaman's convoy, intervened and dispersed the NSUI activists. The activists tried to stop her convoy when she was heading to Banswada from Zaheerabad. The Bharatiya Janata Party workers and leaders who have been following the convoy picked up an argument with the NSUI activists. The police, however, pacified the BJP supporters.

Nirmala Sitharaman came to Kamareddy to interact with the BJP leaders and activists to discuss the strategy and measures to be taken to strengthen the saffron party for upcoming assembly elections.

Nirmala Sitharaman visited a ration shop at Birkoor village in Banswada town.

She also visited a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Kotagiri PHC in Banswada town and interacted with health workers.

