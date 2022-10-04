Telangana NRIs' Bathukamma Celebrations in Pics

Tracy Hills residents celebrated Bathukamma Festival in grand manner with hundreds of folks attended the event and made it huge success. The womenfolk and girls participated in the celebrations with lot of enthusiasm. They captivated the audience with their scintillating and synchronized dancing performances. Later, they distributed the sweets (prasadams).

The womenfolk in their best attire arrived at a venue and celebrated the Bathukamma festival by placing the colorfully decorated flowers in a conical shape. They placed Goddess on the Bathukamma and worshipped the Goddess before dancing around them by singing the traditional songs.



Volunteers from Tracy Hills organized the celebrations and distributed prizes for best bathukammas to Sirisha Malgireddy, Srujana Sungishala and Anvitha Madadi.