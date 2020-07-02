Telangana Not To Impose Full Lockdown In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take a final call over imposition of complete lockdown in Hyderabad city after Cabinet meeting today, July 2. The state government is expected to finalise a strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, especially in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Contrary to earlier speculation, it is being said that the Telangana government is likely to extend lockdown with a few restrictions instead of going for a complete lockdown in Hyderabad or the GHMC limits.

Initially, the state government has decided to look into the option of re-imposing complete lockdown in areas that fall under GHMC limits for a period of 15 days, in view of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases being reported in the city limits on daily basis.

The state government has already extended lockdown restrictions in the state till July 31.

On Wednesday, the Telangana government issued-a G.O enforcing night curfew in containment zones from 10 PM to 5 AM from July 1.

As per this, the shops which were earlier allowed only till 8 PM are now allowed to till 9.30 PM.

While the GO pertained to the extension of lockdown only in containment zones, many found this as a strong indicator that the state government is not looking for a complete lockdown in Hyderbad, as they have extended the operating timings for shops.

Contrary to the speculations over complete lockdown in Hyderabad, the state government is now looking for another strategy rather than re-imposition of complete lockdown, especially in Hyderabad.

The state government is reportedly exploring all possible ways to avoid re-imposition of lockdown as the economy very worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. The return of a water-tight lockdown would mean another big blow for the state's economy which will push the state into deeper trouble.

Not so long ago, Chief Minister KCR and Health Minister Etela Rajender hinted at the prospect of a full lockdown in Hyderabad due to the rampant nature of coronavirus spread. But compounding the confusion further there were other voices from the government channels that ruled out the possibility of a full lockdown as it will further dent the already depleted revenues of the state.

Eetela Rajender and several healthcare officials and medical experts opined that re-imposing 15-day lockdown in Hyderabad is the only way to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana's capital city.

CM KCR earlier said that the government would examine all relevant issues and take a necessary decision as several issues have to be considered if the government decides to re-impose lockdown in GHMC limits.

Even the Health Minister on Monday said that the decision to reinforce lockdown in GHMC area along with neighbouring districts will be taken only after consultations.

