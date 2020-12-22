Telangana Non agricultural Properties Registrations Down Under Old CARD System

Following the orders from the Telangana High Court, the state government reverted to the old system Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD), for the registration of non-agricultural properties. This system didn't make a significant difference in the number of registrations in areas outside the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

There were 2,536 registrations, according to a press release released by the Telangana government. It is further reported that the state has produced Rs 71.73 crore up to date from 4,706 transactions. However, 2,173 documents were registered on Monday and a revenue of 19.49 crore have been generated according to data on the Telangana Registration and Stamps Department dashboard.

According to Express report, A total of 544 registrations took place on Monday from the Medchal district alone. Quthbullapur and Uppal, the places where sub-registrar offices are located have witnessed more number of registrations. The registration numbers were very low in most places across Telangana, especially areas outside the HMDA limits.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has made it clear that Aadhaar details can be given for the implementation of welfare schemes and asked to quash the interim orders issued on November 3rd in which it was stated that changes should be made in the software of Dharani portal and should not ask for caste and Aadhaar details.

The new registration system, which started on 14 December, had distinctive features such as high level of transparency, no discretion at any stage, and 100% advance online slot booking at any time, anywhere.

For further clarification, people may contact the Stamps and Registrations Department’s call centre at 1800 599 4788, write to grievance-igrs@igrs.telangana.gov.in or send a text message to WhatsApp number 9121220272.