Telangana: Non-Agri, Property Registrations In Old CARD Mode From December 21

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has directed that registrations of non-agricultural properties be taken up in all Sub Registrar Offices across the State from Monday, 21 December, without insisting on advance slot booking and using the earlier CARD system.

The Telangana Government in order to avert any hardship and inconvenience to the citizens, and in light of the recent High Court orders instructing the State government to permit registrations without insisting on Aadhaar details from the parties involved, had taken this decision on Saturday after convening a meeting with Revenue officials. The High Court in its order dated 17.12.2020 has stayed the mandatory slot booking facility for registrations, while permitting registrations without insistence on Aadhar details. The slot booking facility for non-agricultural registrations will be kept in abeyance for the time being, it said.

Accordingly the Stamps & Registrations Department officers have been directed to take necessary action and ensure smooth and speedy conduct of registrations, following due procedures and without any inconvenience to people.

However, registrations in respect of the slots already booked for 19th Dec 2020 and thereafter will be taken up on the date and time as per the slots already booked.

For further clarifications, one may contact Stamps & Registrations Department:

Call Centre - 1800 599 4788

E-mail: grievance-igrs@igrs.telangana.gov.in

WhatsApp number: 9121220272