Telangana No.2 in Drunk Driving Deaths

According to a study by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Telangana recorded the second-highest number of deaths in the country in road accidents caused by drunk driving. According to the NCRB research, 3,026 people died in India in 2020 as a result of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Telangana had 343 such deaths (11.3 percent), behind only Uttar Pradesh, which had 541 (17.9 percent) deaths due to drunken driving.

Overall, Telangana recorded 19,172 road incidents, with 18,661 people injured and 6,882 people killed. In 2020, a total of 2,064 traffic accidents were recorded in Hyderabad, resulting in 1,892 injuries and 254 deaths. In Telangana, there were a total of 11,822 accident deaths, including 9,868 males and 1,954 women. The accident death rate was 31.5%, which was somewhat higher than the national average of 27.7%.