Telangana is one of the states which is struggling a lot in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases are increasing and the southern state has already crossed the 175K mark. Telangana's TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is taking all the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, the Telangana state government has decided to form a task force to keep a check on the charges of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals in the state. According to the reports, the people in the age group of 21-50 are getting affected by the coronavirus. No one knows when the virus will subside but it is very important to deal with it in a proactive manner. The primary criticism against the Telangana government is that it is unable to scale up it's testing. Andhra Pradesh is one of the states which has the country's highest count of rapid tests.

The month of October is just a few weeks away and it is the month of festivals. On the other hand, it is very difficult to predict how the virus is going to be in the winter season. Generally, infections increase during the winter season. So, it could be the biggest challenge for all the states to deal with the coronavirus. Schools in India that have been shut down since March 2020 are set to partially open. So, how the Telangana government is going to deal with the coronavirus pandemic is the most sought after question.

When unlock 1.0 was announced in India, the number of recoveries crossed active coronavirus cases, and now the national recovery rate stand at 81.25 percent. India is currently having more than 56 lakh cases and the death toll increased to 90,020. More than 45 lakh people have been recovered from the dangerous coronavirus. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.59 percent. When the number of recoveries cross the number of active cases, it is considered as an indication of flattening the curve.