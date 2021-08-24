Telangana: No Payment Of Earned Leaves For Retired TSRTC Employees 

Retired TSRTC employees are facing a lot of problems as they were not entitled for a pension and now the corporation is not in a position to pay the earned leaves for the employees. It is all known knowledge that Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme (SRBS) and monthly interest on retired employees fixed deposits from TSRTC Employees Credit Cooperative Society (CCS) has already been affected.

RTC employees have the option of converting 300 Earned Leaves into cash and the total amount will be paid to the employees after their retirement. The amount will be paid in addition to the basic salary (for the employee in the month of retirement) and the dearness allowance. The amount paid will be equal to the employee's ten months salary. Not only this amount, but the corporation will also pay one month's extra salary in the name of retirement salary. As a result, the employee will get 11 months salary. Depending upon the category, the amount will be equal to Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh.

The TSRTC has stopped paying Earned Leaves to the employees who have retired from 2018 and up to now more than 2,000 employees have been retired. RTC has taken loans from the banks twice. In 2020, the RTC has taken a loan of Rs. 650 crore and paid salaries to the employees whereas in the last month, it took Rs. 500 crore as loan. The retired employees are demanding the government to pay their earned leaves.