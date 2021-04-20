Telangana Night Curfew: Dos and Don'ts, Restrictions

HYDERABAD: Considering the surge in number of COVID-19 cases and with the MHA issuing an order laying down guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 providing for states to impose local restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Telangana Government has decided to introduce night curfew in the state for the period from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM with effect from today April 20 night till 30th April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As per the GO released today on Tuesday, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. shall close at 8.00 PM.

This would include: Theatres, multiplexes, hotels, eateries, pubs, clubs

However, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services such as the following:

Essential services that are allowed:

a) Print and electronic media.

b) Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

c) Delivery of all goods through e-commerce.

d) Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets.

e) Power generation, transmission and distribution.

f) Water supply and sanitation.

g) Cold storage and warehousing services.

h) Private security services.

i) Production units or services which require continuous process.

Movement of all general public shall be prohibited from 9.00 PM onwards.

However, the following categories of persons are exempted:

a) Persons engaged in the activities listed in the essential services category.

b) Officers of Government of India and Government of Telangana including those of urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions on emergency duty on production of valid identity card.

c) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services etc. on production of valid identity card.

d) Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care.

e) Persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket.

No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such movement.

Public transport services including RTC buses, autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of above-mentioned categories of people during the period of night curfew.

The above provisions of night curfew shall come into effect immediately and remain in force till 5.00 AM, 1st May 2021.

People violating the curfew rules will be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws including the Disaster Management Act 2005.