Telangana New Zonal System Gets Centre's Nod

The Telangana government, on Wednesday, issued orders for the new zonal system in Telangana with the consent of the Centre. The orders have been issued for republishing the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Amendment Order- 2021 published by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Gazette of India, to facilitate recruitments, promotions and transfers in all government departments soon.

As the orders have been issued, the upcoming job notifications and recruitment will be as per the new zonal system. However, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a new zonal system for the police and non-police departments have been separately categorised.

Out of the total seven zones divided for all departments, zone1 to zone 4 come under Multi Zone 1 and the rest would be in Multi Zone 2.