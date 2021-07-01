Telangana New Zonal System Gets Centre's Nod

Jul 01, 2021, 12:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Telangana government, on Wednesday, issued orders for the new zonal system in Telangana with the consent of the Centre. The orders have been issued for republishing the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Amendment Order- 2021 published by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Gazette of India, to facilitate recruitments, promotions and transfers in all government departments soon.

As the orders have been issued, the upcoming job notifications and recruitment will be as per the new zonal system. However, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a new zonal system for the police and non-police departments have been separately categorised.

Out of the total seven zones divided for all departments, zone1 to zone 4 come under Multi Zone 1 and the rest would be in Multi Zone 2.

Zones   Zone Name

Districts Involved
Zone 1 Kaleshwaram Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu
Zone 2 Basara Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagityal
Zone 3 Ramanna Karimnagar, Rajanna-Siricilla, Siddipet, Medak and Kamareddy
Zone 4 Bhadradri Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal Rural and Urban
Zone 5 Yadadri Suryapet, Bhongir, Nalgonda and Jangaon
Zone 6 Charminar Medchal, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad
Zone 7 Jogulamba Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Wanaparty and Nagarkurnool
