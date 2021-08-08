Telangana New Secretariat Should Reflect Ideal Governance Of Govt, Says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the ongoing works of the Secretariat on Saturday and directed the officials to take necessary measures to expedite works. KCR said that "The governance in Telangana is highly transparent, and are working hard to make use of modern technology to bring the fruits of this administration closer to the people. This is ensured by the new Secretariat."

KCR held a review meeting and suggested the contracting agency to obtain the necessary materials in advance and complete the works as soon as possible. He said that Secretariat should reflect the ideal governance being rendered by the government. He added that "With all the sophisticated facilities, the government employees can work peacefully."

The new Secretariat complex is going to be structure friendly to the differently-abled, the elderly, and visitors with various disabilities, with a special facility for VIPs.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted an efficient rainwater management system that would allow rainwater to flow freely and prevent stagnation in the area surrounding the Secretariat. The officials were also instructed to get all material they needed, including doors, windows, furniture, electrical, plumbing, and tiles, so that there would be no further delays.