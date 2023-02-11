Telangana New Secretariat Opening Postponed: Deets Inside

The Telangana New Secretariat inauguration has been postponed for two days. The newly constructed Telangana New Secretariat building was supposed to get launched on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister KCR's birthday(Feb 17).

Now, we hear the opening has been deferred as model code.

The newly constructed Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat is expected to get launched by end of June.