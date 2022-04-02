Telangana: New Makeover For Skandagiri Temple At Padmarao Nagar

The refurbishment works of Skandagiri temple at Padmarao Nagar have been completed. The old deities at Skandagiri temple have been kept in a sacred place following Agama Sashtras.

The rituals are going to start on April 15 and will end on April 21 with Prana Pratishta. The main diety's base will be erected with sacred mix and gold plates during the process of Astabhishekham. Now, the devotees can witness the rituals in the presence of Kanchi Mutt main seer Vijayendra Saraswati.

Around 120 priests and 20 Vedic pandits from different places of India will perform the rituals. The rituals will take place at 16 different places within the temple with 64 homa kundas. Three years ago, when the temple authorities wanted to add more mandapams and replace cement structures with marble, then they have put the deities to sleep and were kept them in Dhanyavasam. A temporary balalayam was built with wooden deities.

The temple was founded by a few Tamils from Hyderabad who came together to worship Lord Subrahmanyam in 1968. The temple is known for devotees seeking blessings to get rid of marriage delays and other marriage-related problems. Kannan, a 72-year-old priest who has been associated with the temple for more than 40 years will look after the rituals.

