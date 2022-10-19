Telangana: New Fee Structure for Private Engineering Colleges Announced

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday rolled out a new fee structure for 159 Engineering colleges in the state. A GO has been issued in this regard which stated that the fee structure will be applicable for the block period 2022-25. The government has revised the fee structure based on the recommendations of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

As per the GO, the fee has been increased to over Rs. 1 lakh in 40 engineering colleges and the minimum fee is Rs 45,000 per annum. After this increase, the fees for Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) was now at Rs 1.60 lakh per annum. It is the highest among all the other engineering colleges in the state followed by CVR with Rs. 1.50 lakh and CBIT, Vardhaman, and Vasavi colleges with Rs. 1.40 lakh per annum.

MTech fee

On the other hand, the government also issued a notification of the revised MTech fee for the block period 2022-25. The minimum fee is Rs 57,000 and the maximum fee is Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

However, there has been no clarification from the government on the enhancement of fee reimbursement.

