Telangana government has declared a holiday tomorrow, September 17 for all government offices and educational institutions in the state on the occassion of "Telangana National Integration Day".

The state government on Friday kicked off the three-day “Telangana National Integration Day Celebrations” with demonstrations and processions in each Assembly constituency headquarters with students, youth, and women.

The main ceremony will be held at Public Gardens, Nampally in Hyderabad on September 17 where Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the national flag. Ministers and other public representatives will hoist national flags in all the 33 district headquarters and 119 Assembly constituency headquarters

The concluding celebrations will be held for three days next year from September 16 to 18 in 2023. The state government has made elaborate arrangements to make these celebrations a grand success. It has appointed ministers, whips in Assembly and Council, state government advisers and chairpersons of various corporations as incharge for each of the 33 districts, who will hoist national flags and also take salute at a Guard of Honour at all the district headquarters on September 17 at 9 am.

