Telangana: Nalgonda Woman, Children Die After Being Hit By A Train In Guntur

In a very tragic incident, a woman and her two children died after being hit by a train. The incident took place at Nadikudi railway station in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. The victims were identified as Ramya(28), her son Rishik Reddy(8), and her daughter Hamsika(6). They belong to the Chaithanyapuri colony of Nalgonda town.

According to the reports, the incident took place at 7.40 PM on Monday. Ramya along with her children was crossing the railway track, when they were hit by the Falaknuma Express train near Nadikudi. Three people died on the spot. Police reached the spot and the dead bodies of the victims were shifted to the Government hospital at Sathenapally. The family members of the victims rushed to Sathenapally from Nalgonda in the early hours of Tuesday.

