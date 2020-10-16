Former state Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy is in critical condition. He is on ventilator support and is in advanced Critical Care Unit at Apollo hospital in Jubilee Hills. Naini Narasimha Reddy who was diagnosed with coronavirus on the 28th of last month, was admitted to the City Neuro Center Hospital in Banjara Hills and was treated in the hospital for 16 days.

A week ago, he tested negative for coronavirus and everyone expected that he will be recovered soon. Suddenly, he faced difficulty in breathing and further revealed that he had contracted pneumonia. As a result oxygen levels decreased. Sunita Reddy, a pulmonologist, kidney specialist Dr Ravi Andrews, another doctor KV Subba Reddy are supervising the health of Naini Narasimha Reddy.

Meanwhile, Naini's wife Ahalya also tested positive for coronavirus. She is also undergoing treatment at the City Neuro Center in Banjara Hills despite testing negative. Naini's son-in-law, Ramnagar Division Corporator V. Srinivas Reddy and his eldest son recovered from coronavirus infection.