Telangana: Nagarjuna Sagar Officials Issue Flood Alert

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) officials have issued a flood warning for those living in the downstream side of the project, as its radical crest gates probably operated within three days and excess discharge would be released to the downstream of the project into the Krishna river.

The authorities have decided to take precautionary measures to safeguard people and property living in the downstream to avoid any loss.

Superintendent Engineer of NSP K Dharma said that inflow was increased to over five lakh cusecs and inflows were expected to increase at any time.

The water level in NSP reached 567.90 feet against full reservoir level of 590 feet.

Current water storage in the project was 251.3 tmcs as against gross full storage capacity of 312 tmcs. Inflow to the project was 5,23,962 cusecs.

Two crest gates of the Pulichinthala Project lifted up to three feet and 25,000 cusecs of water were released downstream. The inflow to the project was recorded as 38,701 cusecs.

The project officials mentioned that about 80 megawatts of power generation was continuing through four units of Pulichinthala Hydel Power Plant.