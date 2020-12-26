The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) blacklisted Malla Reddy College of Engineering, Dhulapally, Secunderabad for five years on charges of submitting fake documents to pass through the NAAC proces.

A letter was sent by Arun M, administrative officer, NAAC to the college authorities and the letter reads, "The certificates purported to have been given by BHEL, Yash Technologies and Airtel appear to be fabricated in layer, especially with the seal, signature, and letterhead aspects. The digital expertise opinion obtained by us on the same also confirmed the possibility of digital fabrication."

It further reads, "Executive Council (EC) after much deliberation decided to to take action by cancelling Self Study Report (SSR) in the present form and the higher educational institution (HEI) may be blacklisted for five years.” In 2018, NAAC gave B++ accreditation and in 2019, the college applied for reassesment in 2019.

College Principal P John Paul speaking to TOI said that the documents submitted were genuine and have made a mistake while entering the data. He further added that they wrote a letter to the council about 25 days back stating that they want to drop out of the reassessment this year.

Another college in Andhra Pradesh was also blacklisted - Dhanekula Institute of Engineering Technology, Penamaluru, Vijayawada.