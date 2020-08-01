HYDERABAD: Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday, August 1 here that all the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the COVID-19.

"I am requesting the state government (Telangana) to focus on testing, tracing and treatment. There is a need to increase the number of tests (in Telangana). The more number of the tests, the faster the containment of the disease. You know, Delhi as a union territory I am personally monitoring. There is 84 per cent recovery rate in Delhi. All the states should emulate the Delhi model," he said as quoted by a news agency.

The union minister visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), a 14-storey building at the sports complex at Gachibowli which was transformed into a hospital.

He said that the Centre will send required quantities of PPE kits and ventilators to Telangana.

"The State government should take care of medical professionals involved in COVID-19 treatment. All hospitals should ensure that required quantities of oxygen are available. The Centre has provided 1,200 ventilators to Telangana. N-95 masks and PPE kits and HCQ tablets are also being sent to the state," he added.

He also requested asymptomatic patients to be in home isolation and not to venture out to ensure the spread of the disease.

The union minister urged the state government to provide incentives to coronavirus frontline warriors such as doctors, nurses and other staff as a token of appreciation for their services and instil confidence. He also advised people not to rush to private hospitals for treatment and make use of government facilities in view of high costs being changed by the former.