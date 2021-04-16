Telangana Municipal Polls: Election Commission Issues Campaign Guidelines

Telangana State Election Commissioner C. Parathasarathi issued guidelines for Municipal Polls on Thursday. He said that only five members are allowed for a door-to-door campaign, excluding the security personnel for the municipal elections campaign in the view of increasing the covid cases.

During the election campaign, at least a 10-meter gap should be maintained between the convoy of vehicles. If two different political parties are having roadshows on the same route, at least 30 minutes gap has to be taken.

Public meetings or rallies should be held following the covid-19 guidelines said, parathasarathi.

All the polling booths will be sanitized a day before polling. If the polling agent or counting agent displays any covid symptoms Presiding officer or Returning officer will be in charge. Voters are not allowed into the polling stations without masks.