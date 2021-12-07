NEW DELHI: In a blow to the ruling TRS Party, a former Telangana employees association president and TSPC member Ch Vittal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

He alleged that there was no respect for leaders associated with the movement for the state's formation by the TRS government. He joined the party in the presence of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and its chief national spokesperson Anil Baluni.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in the State after the next elections. He also said that Telangana youth were unemployed despite over two lakh vacancies there.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's government has sidelined people who fought for the State movement and separate hood. He has made it a place of "loot", he alleged. Several Telangana movement leaders have been joining the BJP and trying to strengthen its hold in the State.

On Tuesday, Popular political activist and journalist Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna officially joined the BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders, BJP general secretary Tarun Chug and Bandi Sanjay, Telangana state in-charge today at the BJP national office in Delhi.

