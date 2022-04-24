Telangana: Mother Son Killed In Road Accident In Nalgonda

A woman and her son died in a road accident that took place at Vangamarthy of Shaligouraram Mandal in the Nalgonda district. The accident took place at 9 PM on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Kambala Sayamma and her son Avilaiah. They hail from Narsimhulagudem of Nagaram Mandal in the Suryapet district. According to the police, an unidentified vehicle hit the bike on which they have been travelling. The dead bodies have been shifted to the government hospital at Nakrekal for postmortem. A case was registered against the unidentified person under various sections and efforts are on to nab the person.

Road Accident in Peddapalli:

In another road accident, two persons were killed and five others injured. A speeding car rammed into a DCM van that was parked on the road. The deceased were identified as Chaitramukhi and Hulas Ram. They died on the spot and Hemedra Sahari, Dukram Thikam, Rahul Satpuri, Nagendra Sahari, and car driver Karan were injured in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Pedapalli hospital. They all belong to Madhya Pradesh and were travelling towards Hyderabad. The dead bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Pedapalli for autopsy. Police have registered the case and are investigating the case.

