Telangana: Mother and Daugther Killed After Auto Trolley Turns Turtle In Suryapet

In a very tragic incident, mother and daughter were killed and five others received minor injuries after the auto trolley they were travelling on, turned turtle at Kashi Thanda of Thungathurthy mandal in Suryapet. The incident took place on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Gogulothu Mangamma and her daughter Sharadha. They belong to Ravulapally crossroads Thanda. Both of them received severe injuries in the accident and were immediately shifted to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet. They died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anjaneyulu said that the accident took place due to the over speed. The trolley fell into the agricultural fields and turned turtle. Mangamma and Sharadha suffered severe injuries and have been shifted to GGH of Suryapet by 108 ambulance. While undergoing treatment, mother and daughter breathed their last.

