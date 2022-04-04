Telangana: More Than 30,000 Devotees Visited Yadadri On Ugadi

The refurbished Yadadri temple is now open for all the devotees. The temple was re-opened on March 28th. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that more than 30,000 devotees had visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the occasion of Ugadi.

He further stated that "After the Mahakumbha Samprokshana and the resumption of Narasimha Swamy's darshan in the sanctum sanctorum atop the hill, a huge crowd is observed."

Indrakaran Reddy along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy felicitated the Stapathis, engineers, police personnel, chartered accountants, and others who played an important role in the renovation of the temple. On March 28, CM KCR had felicitated many officials and personnel. Those who couldn't make it to the programme on March 28th were felicitated by the Endowment and Energy minister on Sunday.

He said that "All measures are being taken up for the development of temple tourism at Yadadri. Apart from spirituality, Yadadri will also develop into a tourist destination."

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said prayers and pujas will help stay healthy and also relieves stress. He added that many people have worked hard for the renovation of the Yadadri temple and their services will be remembered forever.

